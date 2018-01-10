AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Cotton production grows in Azerbaijan

2018-01-10 14:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

As of January 9, 207,160 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 2.3 times more than in the same period of 2017, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee said in a message Jan. 10.

For comparison: 88,600 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan as of Jan. 9, 2017.

During the reporting period, the biggest volume of cotton was harvested in Azerbaijan’s Saatli district. Thus, 25,750 tons of cotton were harvested from a 17,220-hectare-area.

In total, cotton has been sown on an area of 136,410 hectares this year, which is 2.7 times more than in 2016.

Crop areas (in hectares)

Harvest in tons

2017

2016

As of Jan. 9, 2018

As of Jan. 9, 2017

Throughout Azerbaijan

136,413.2

51.369

207,155.66

88,596.85

Aghjabadi

9,550

3,711

20,436.03

8,704.35

Aghdam

3,005

390

6,178.69

833

Agdash

3,000

1,154

3,697.34

1,311.20

Agsu

2,500.8

1,104

2,762.63

1,027.60

Beylagan

8,550

4,035

15,696.53

7,810

Barda

8,518.5

2,749

22,383.69

6,859.70

Bilasuvar

11,351.8

5,736

24,762.05

12,024.10

Jalilabad

500

426

1,000.35

650.10

Fuzuli

2,050

505

2,126.38

516.60

Goranboy

5,000

2,024

6,953

3,573

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory