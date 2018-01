Ilham Aliyev extends condolences over passing of Georgia's first envoy to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to the family of the first extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Giorgi Chanturia, in connection with his untimely passing.

