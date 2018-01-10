IS member of Georgian nationality detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A 33-year-old Georgian citizen, Gosha Shagnadze, who is a member of the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, has been detained in the northeastern Turkish province of Trabzon, the Turkish media reported Jan. 10.

During the investigation, Shagnadze confirmed that he has contacts with the IS.

As a result of the search in Shagnadze’s apartment, propaganda literature, as well as videos proving his involvement in the IS were found.