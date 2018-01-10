Globalization in logistics: 3PL

Globalization has been one of the biggest business trends influencing transport and logistics. Cargo companies expand to foreign markets and strengthen their positions in various geographies to maintain competitiveness and offer clients better, more personalized services.

In logistics management, globalization and technological development are creating a new way of working in the transport business. Cooperation among all supply chain participants increases product accessibility, improves interaction with clients, and expands new market opportunities.

Over the last several years, logistics companies have started to align agents into a single supply chain by actively using Third Party Logistics (3PL) services. 3PL involves outsourcing part of or all logistics functions to a third party, usually a specialized service provider. More and more companies understand the effectiveness of such types of supply chains and actively tap these 3PL services to compete in global markets. According to a professional logistics market study by reputable European company Eye for Transport, 60% of 500 European transport companies work with at least one 3PL services provider.

Results of the “Annual 3PL research” for 2017 point out that currently, 3PL services help 71% of cargo deliverers develop alternative transport solutions and play a significant role in setting the costs and level of services for 61% of trade routes.[1] An expert understanding of logistics service providers supports cargo companies in client interactions, strategic management, and information technologies.[2]

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is a good example of a multinational logistics company using 3PL services in business operations. The company, founded in Switzerland in the late 90’s, has grown into a crossborder concern represented in 16 countries in Europe, the CIS, and Asia. During the comany's history, AsstrA specialists have succeeded in offering solutions in logistics markets experiencing a variety of substantial business, economic, legislative, technological, and geopolitical changes, with globalization and the rise of information technology the most recent among them. AsstrA takes an active, innovative approach to management while providing optimal logistics solutions for clients.