IATA: Global air freight demand on track for a seven-year high

2018-01-10 15:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometers, rose 8.8 percent in November, compared with a year earlier, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The rise in November puts the air cargo industry on track for the strongest operational and financial performance since the post-global financial crisis rebound in 2010, IATA said.

The growth in freight demand, coinciding with the traditional period of strong demand seen in the fourth quarter, comes despite indicators pointing to air cargo having passed a cyclical peak, IATA said.

Available capacity rose 4.0 percent in the month, marking the 16th consecutive month of demand growth exceeding capacity growth, which is positive for industry load factors, yields, and financial performance, IATA said. Load factors increased by 2.2 percentage points to 49.1 percent.