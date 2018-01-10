50% of TAP route in Greece, Albania restored to original condition

2018-01-10 15:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

As much as 50 percent of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route in Greece and Albania has been restored to original condition, TAP AG consortium said in a message.

“Another milestone has been reached: 50 percent of TAP route in Greece and Albania (more than 380 kilometers out of 765 kilometers) being restored to original condition or better,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.