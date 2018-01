Iran, Azerbaijan to discuss trade ties in Tehran

2018-01-10 15:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Officials from Iran and Azerbaijan will hold the 12th meeting of the joint economic commission of the two countries on Jan. 15-16 in Tehran, a diplomatic source told Trend.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Karbasian will attend the meeting.