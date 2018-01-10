New Azercell Exclusive store opened in Mardakan (PHOTO)

Azercell, the leading mobile operator of the country, continues to increase the number of its stores with the new concept.

Aiming to increase the number of new exclusive stores across the capital and the regions, Azercell opened Exclusive store with a new concept in Mardakan settlement on January 9, 2018. Located at 92, Sergey Yesenin street in Mardakan settlement, the exclusive store has been designed in a new Nordic concept and provided with advanced equipment and facilities. The distinguishing feature of the store is the availability of open space, easiness of services and choices. Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and try them. Qualified sales representatives will help the customers to make the right choice, activate services and so on. As in other Customer Service centers, this office will manage all operations, other than printing out call history details and transfer of a mobile number from one person’s name to another. Customers can get various accessories and devices, supporting mobile technologies and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Notably, the store in Mardakan will operate from 10.00 till 19.00 all days of the week without break.

On the opening day of its new office, Azercell introduced next favorable campaign for its customers. Thus, the customers making any purchase from Mardakan Azercell Exclusive within 3 days after the opening day will receive a gift valued at 50% of their spending.