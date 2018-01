World Bank forecasts 4.2% economic growth in Georgia in 2018

2018-01-10 17:11 | www.trend.az | 1

The World Bank raised its economic growth forecasts for Georgia, announcing 4.2 percent economic growth in 2018, 4.7 percent in 2019 and 5 percent in 2020, Agenda reports.

With this forecast Georgia is one of the leading countries among its neighbours in terms of economic growth, shows the Global Economic Prospects report.

Compared to the previous report the World Bank moved its forecast up by 0.2 percent.