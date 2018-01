Azerbaijani company integrating Turkey’s map into GoMap

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Turkey’s electronic map will be available in the GoMap (www.gomap.az) system soon, Azerbaijan's SINAM company told Trend.

The GoMap.az project was initiated by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, while SINAM acts as its executor.