Uzbek president signs law "On Defense Doctrine"

2018-01-10 17:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 10

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law "On Defense Doctrine", which outlines the principal approaches and directions of the state policy in defense sector, the Uzbek Defense Ministry said in a message Jan. 10.

Earlier, the law was approved by the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Uzbek Parliament) and approved by the Senate.