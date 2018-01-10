Farid Gayibov makes first statement as UEG president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Farid Gayibov has made his first statement as president of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG). The statement has been published on the UEG official website.

“On December 1-2, we all gathered in Split (CRO) to take part in the UEG’s 27th Congress,” Gayibov said. “It ran smoothly due to the efforts of the hosting Croatian Gymnastics Federation. I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers for the wonderful conditions they offered.”

“Many thanks to all UEG member Federations who sent their delegates and showed their support for the unity of Europe,” he said. “It pleased me enormously to see, for the first time, the representatives of all 50 Federations present and united to take decisions they believe are right for the future of European gymnastics.”

“I am grateful to you for entrusting me the president’s post,” he said. “As the person to lead European gymnastics within the next 4 years, I, once again, congratulate all newly elected and re-elected officials and members and wish all of us success in our joint activity directed to the further development of gymnastics disciplines across Europe.”