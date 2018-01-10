MP: Changes in Polish government not to affect relations with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Changes in the government of Poland will not affect the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and this country, Aydin Mirzazade, Azerbaijani MP and member of the Azerbaijan-Poland working group on interparliamentary relations, told Trend Jan. 10.

No matter what political power rules in Poland, the ties between the two countries have always been and will be at a high level, said the MP.

Earlier, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda replaced nine ministers. In December 2017, Mateusz Morawiecki was appointed as prime minister of Poland. He took the oath along with the old composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, but promised a reshuffle in January.

“Poland supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, there is very close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in the issues of maintaining stability and security on the international arena, the two countries maintain strong ties, and trade and economic ties expand every year,” noted Mirzazade.

He added that the changes in the government’s composition depending on political conditions are based on the desire to make the country’s policy more effective.

