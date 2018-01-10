Uzbek regions to have rating of investment attractiveness

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

A rating of investment attractiveness of Uzbekistan's regions will be published regularly, according to the draft state program for 2018 "Year of active entrepreneurship, innovative ideas and technologies".

The draft state program notes that before June 1, 2018, a normative legal act will be developed to prepare a rating for the investment attractiveness of the regions.

The rating will assess the conditions created for investors in the regions of Uzbekistan.