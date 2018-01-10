EBRD issues loan to Georgia's HPP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued €28 million loan to the Enguri hydro power plant, the largest electricity supplier in Georgia.

The sovereign loan, extended to the plant’s operating company Engurhesi Ltd, will finance investments to ensure the continued safe operation of the plant, increase overall electricity production, enable climate resilience upgrades and reduce CO2 emissions.

The plant is located in the Enguri river basin, which supplies 40 percent of Georgia’s electricity and significantly contributes to economic development and energy security.