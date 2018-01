Kazakhstan intends to increase production, export of agricultural products

2018-01-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Kazakhstan plans to increase labor productivity in the agro-industrial complex and export of agriculture products at least by 2.5 times within 5 years.

"Our farmers have learned how to grow various crops, produce grain. We are proud of this. But this is not enough," said the president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his annual message to Kazakh people.