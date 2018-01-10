Turkish president, opposition leader holding talks in Ankara

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and leader of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli are holding negotiations in Ankara, the Turkish media reported Jan. 10.

Reportedly, the meeting between Erdogan and Bahceli is being held behind the closed doors.

Earlier, Bahceli noted that the Nationalist Movement Party will support President Erdogan if he puts forward his candidacy for 2019 presidential election.