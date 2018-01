Which banks manage Azerbaijani DemirBank’s mortgage portfolio?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The mortgage portfolio of DemirBank was transferred to four banks, the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund told Trend Jan. 10.

The portfolio worth 37.2 million manats is divided among MuganBank, Gunay Bank, RabitaBank and NBC Bank. A total of 1,170 loans were transferred to those banks.