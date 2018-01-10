Azerbaijan to provide grants to citizens of NAM states

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to provide grants to the citizens of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-states for their education at Azerbaijan's universities.

According to the decree, a program of educational grants is being created this year to provide education in preparatory courses and on bachelor's, master's, doctoral, basic medical and residency levels.

The grants will cover tuition fees, visa fee, registration fee, fee for accommodation in dormitories or rental apartments, daily meal, provision with educational materials, transportation fee (except for taxi), utilities, medical care and visits to the native country once a year at Azerbaijan’s expense.

