Earthquake jolts western Iran

2018-01-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has hit two Iranian western provinces of Kermanshah and Kordestan, local media reported.

According to the report, the quake occurred near the town of Kuzaran but there is no word so far on any potential deaths or injuries.