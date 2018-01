Turkmenistan to name highway in honor of Great Silk Road

2018-01-10

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discussed the construction of the Turkmenabat-Turkmenbashi highway during a working trip in Ashgabat, Altyn Asyr TV channel reported Jan. 10.

The president put forward a proposal to name the highway running from Amul (Amu Darya River) to Khazar (Caspian Sea) as the Great Silk Road.