Uzbekistan improves Central Bank’s activity

2018-01-10 20:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 10

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on improvement of the Central Bank's activity, the presidential press service told Trend Jan. 10.

According to the document, the imperfection of the existing mechanisms of the impact of the Central Bank on the quality of management and risk management of commercial banks and the practice of administrative interference in banking activity hamper to conduct effective banking control.

Among the priorities of the Central Bank's activity are measures to improve monetary policy and gradually apply the inflation targeting principles, develop a statistical, analytical and research base and analyze the balance of payments.

The Central Bank must also improve the mechanisms for regulating and supervising the banking system, including a system for managing and assessing the risks of commercial banks, allowing revealing problems in the activity of commercial banks at early stages and taking effective measures.