Uzbekistan’s Uzvinosanoat-Holding increases export of products

2018-01-10 20:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 10

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

The enterprises operating under Uzbekistan’s Uzvinosanoat-Holding JSC increased export of their products more than twice in 2017 and brought the volume up to $39.6 million compared to 2016.

The biggest volumes of exports accounted for cognac spirit - $6 million (1.5 times growth), wine - $5.9 million (2.1 times growth) and grape juice concentrate - $3 million (1.8 times growth), Uzvinosanoat-Holding said.

In total, enterprises operating under Uzbekistan’s Uzvinosanoat-Holding produced products worth 1.7 trillion soums (4.9 percent growth) in 2017.