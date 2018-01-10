Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull simplification of regime of bilateral trips

2018-01-10 21:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov discussed the development of bilateral relations with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during his working visit to Dushanbe, the Tajik presidential press office reported.

The sides mulled the issues of eliminating trade restrictions, simplifying the regime of bilateral trips of citizens, reducing tariffs for moving goods, restoring the existing railway route, cleaning up mined areas at the border, opening checkpoints and other issues related to the state border.