Madagascar cyclone kills 33 as 22 missing

2018-01-10 23:14 | www.trend.az | 1

The UN humanitarian agency says the death toll from a cyclone in Madagascar has reached 33, Press TV reported.

A statement on Wednesday cites Malagasy authorities and says another 22 people remain missing.

Tropical Cyclone Ava struck the Indian Ocean island over the weekend, causing the evacuation of more than 24,000 people.

The new statement says more than 34,000 children are out of school and road access to some areas in the country's south has been cut off.

The National Office of Risk and Disaster Management deputy chief Major General Rambolarson Charles said the region of Haute Matsiatra, located 400 km (250 miles) south of Antananarivo, was worst affected and that among those killed were eight people from a family who had been at a funeral vigil on Sunday when their house was hit by a landslide.