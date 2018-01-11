President: Azerbaijan's non-oil export grow by 24pct in 2017

2018-01-11 00:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 24 percent in 2017.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.

The head of state noted that the country's export potential is growing. "In 2017, exports grew by 19 percent and non-oil exports increased by 24 percent. This is the result of the relevant work. The number of population is increasing. The population grows by at least 100,000 people a year. Consumption is increasing, the number of tourists is increasing. Last year, the country received almost 500,000 tourists more than in 2016. This, naturally, increases consumption. Nevertheless, our non-oil exports, including the export of food products, are growing rapidly. The growth of the non-oil sector by 24 percent during the year is the result of the work done," President Aliyev said.