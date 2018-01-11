President Ilham Aliyev: Number of IDPs provided with new housing will double in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) provided with new housing will almost be doubled in Azerbaijan in 2018, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.

The head of state noted that new townships, settlements for internally displaced persons will be built this year.

"If in 2017 we moved 12,000 people into new apartments, houses, then this year at least 20,000 IDPs should move to new apartments, houses. This indicator can be more," President Ilham Aliyev said.

