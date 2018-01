President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's economy will follow path of its development in 2018

2018-01-11 00:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said that the country's economy will follow path of its development in 2018.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.