President Ilham Aliyev: 2018 will be successful year for industrial and agricultural development in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

The year 2018 will be successful in terms of industrial and agricultural development in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.

The Head of State noted that practical steps are being taken to create industrial parks. The president noted that the Neftchala Industrial District was put into operation last year, while Hajigabul, Masalli and Sabirabad industrial sites are under construction.

"Opening of the first plant in the Mingechevir Light Industry Park is expected this year. The work at Sumgait Chemical Industry Park is very successful. Four new enterprises were opened and foundation of three enterprises was laid in late 2017. I am sure that they will be launched this year or early next year. Thus, the number of residents of the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park has reached 15 and the volume of investment to be invested is $ 2.7 billion, which is a good result, and the $ 2.7 billion investment is a big figure,” President Aliyev said.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that 2018 would be a remarkable year for industrial development: "It is planned to open ten new carpet factories, so the number of carpet factories should reach 20 by the end of this year. This means thousands of jobs. Particularly, women are working in these factories. They are nice jobs created for women, where they can show their knowledge and talent, and create good financial opportunities for themselves and for our country. Their products create wonderful opportunities for our country’s export potential and promotion of the Azerbaijani carpet in the world. That's why it is planned to open ten new factories this year,” he said.

The head of state also expressed his confidence that the year 2018 will be successful for the development of agriculture: "Last year, the agriculture sector increased by 4.1 percent. This is a good indicator. Also, we are dealing with food security issues, and we develop the traditional technical field of agriculture. I have to note that Davos World Economic Forum has made a calculation over the food security, and Azerbaijan is ranked the 57th place in terms of food security index. This is a good indicator. Additional measures will be taken in the field of food security, in particular, grain production, so that to reduce dependence on imports and increase the volume of export-oriented products as in 2017,” President Aliyev said.

