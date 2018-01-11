Azerbaijan to launch another satellite in April: Head of Azercosmos

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Azerspace-2 satellite is planned to be launched into orbit in April 2018, Rashad Nabiyev, the head of Azercosmos OJSC, said.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.

Nabiyev noted that work on the development of the satellite and its launch vehicle runs in accordance with the schedule.

"Azerspace-2, along with the expansion of the coverage zone, will become a reserve for Azerspace-1, which is already in orbit, which will allow us to provide customers with even more reliable services," Nabiyev said.