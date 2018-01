Iranian warship crashes at Caspian port, two crew missing

2018-01-11 02:20 | www.trend.az | 1

An Iranian warship crashed into concrete wave breakers at a port in the Caspian Sea and two of its crew members are missing, Reuters reported, citing local media.

The 100-meter long warship, called Damavand, crashed at the harbor town of Bandar Anzali during stormy seas which kicked up waves as high as four meters, Gilnegah, a website focused on news about the northern province of Gilan, reported.

Six crew members from the warship were initially knocked into the water during the accident and four were recovered from the sea. Pictures posted on Gilnegah show the damaged warship listing to one side near wave breakers that protect the port.