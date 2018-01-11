Ankara summons US charge d’affaires over Syria issue

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Philip Kosnett in capital Ankara to express its “discomfort” over the U.S support for the PKK/ PYD terror group, Anadolu reported.

The U.S. weapons training of PKK/PYD terrorist organization members was discussed when Kosnett was summoned to the ministry, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

