U.S. says airstrikes in Yemen kill key al Qaeda militants

2018-01-11 03:25 | www.trend.az | 1

U.S. airstrikes in Yemen late last year killed key leaders of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), United States Central Command said in a news release Wednesday, CBS News reported.

CENTCOM said Habib al-Sana'ani -- an AQAP deputy arms facilitator said to be responsible for the movement of explosives, finances and weapons into parts of Yemen -- died in an airstrike on December 19. It also said external operations facilitator Miqdad al Sana'ani died December 15, and that Abu Umar al-Sana'ani, a Dawah committee member within the organization, was killed November 20 in an airstrike.