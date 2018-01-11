Thailand receives first new T-50 trainer jets from South Korea

South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), on January 8 began delivery of its advanced T-50 Golden Eagle lead-in fighter trainers to Thailand's air force, Sputnik reported.

The modernization of Bangkok's air force officially kicked off this week, in spite of lingering challenges and budget constraints, with two of the first batch of four T-50s reportedly leaving Seoul for Bangkok. The jets are set to replace the soon-to-be-decommissioned Aero L-39 Albatros trainers, which the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has been using for the last two decades and which come with high maintenance costs.

The Thai military government under Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has demonstrated eagerness to boost the country's defense capabilities since coming to power following a coup in May 2014.

Soon after the government approved the RTAF's plan to procure a total of 16 T-50 fighter trainers, KAI received two separate orders from Thailand to build four T-50TH trainer jets worth $110 million in September 2015 and eight T-50TH jets valued at $260 million in July last year.