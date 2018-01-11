Man indicted on terrorism charges for New York subway bomb attack

A Brooklyn man responsible for a failed bombing attempt inside a New York subway passageway has been indicted on federal terrorism and explosives charges, the US Justice Department said in a press release, Sputnik reported.

"Today, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment… against Akayed Ullah, 27, of Brooklyn, New York, in connection with Ullah’s detonation and attempted denotation of a bomb in a subway station near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City on Dec. 11, 2017," the release said on Wednesday.

Ullah, a Bangladeshi immigrant, is facing life in prison if convicted of the charges.