UN SC hails talks between North and South Koreas and calls to implement its resolutions

2018-01-11 07:29 | www.trend.az | 1

The United Nations Security Council has hailed contacts between North and South Koreas and expressed the hope that dialogue between the two countries will lead to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kairat Umarov said on Wednesday after the UN Security Council’s closed-door meeting, TASS reported.

"Members of the Security Council welcomed the recent steps and contacts between North and South Koreas," he said. "Members of the Security Council noted that such preliminary dialogue between the two Korean states may open possibilities for building up trust on the Korean Peninsula, ease tension and lead to denuclearization."