James Appathurai: Georgia has all the mechanisms needed for NATO membership

2018-01-11 09:13 | www.trend.az | 1

In 2018, NATO will assess the progress of states aspiring to become a member of the organization, including Georgia, James Appathurai NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia said, Agenda reports.

Appathurai told Georgian Public Broadcaster’s First Channel that NATO will continue working on bringing aspiring countries further into the fold of the alliance.

Georgia already has all the mechanisms needed for NATO membership… The alliance has positively assessed Georgian reforms. NATO-member states acknowledge and respect Georgia’s contribution to international security”, Appathurai said.

He further noted that by the upcoming NATO Summit scheduled for this July, it will have become clearer how NATO and Georgia should move forward.