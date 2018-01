30 tons of persimmons returned back from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan

2018-01-11 09:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Kazakhstan did not permit 30 tons of persimmons, the Comstock worm -quarantine objects were found in them, Kabar with reference to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture reported.

In the period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5 of this year, during inspection of these imported products to Kazakhstan, violations of the country’s legislation and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in the field of plant quarantine were revealed.