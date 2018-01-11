Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan talks main strategic goals of new stage of development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Introduction of best practices in the banking sector, further strengthening of the market positions of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the widespread use of innovative banking technologies are the main strategic goals of the new stage of the bank’s development, the IBA said in a message.

“In 2016-2017, intensive processes of financial and institutional improvement were taking place in the IBA,” the message said. “The bank expresses its deep gratitude to all those who contributed to its improvement, including customers and media representatives.”

The bank started its activity on Jan. 10, 1992 and today is the largest in the South Caucasus region in terms of assets volume.