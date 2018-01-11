GM Uzbekistan won't reduce car prices

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

GM Uzbekistan has denied rumors that prices for domestic cars will be decreased in Uzbekistan due to change in the excise tax rate.

Under the presidential decree "On Priority Measures for the Liberalization of Monetary Policy" dated Sept.2, it was determined that prices and tariffs for goods, works and services, as well as minimum requirements to the authorized capitals of companies are determined only in national currency.

The Uzbek producer explained why the excise duty was lowered, and why this will not affect the reduction in the final cost of its products.

"To avoid a sharp jump in prices for domestic cars in the conditions of changing the national currency rate, the Cabinet of Ministers signed a decree "On additional measures to improve pricing for products produced by GM Uzbekistan JSC", which approved the level of wholesale and retail prices. The cost of cars was fixed at the exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan as of Aug.31 (4210.35 soums per USD).