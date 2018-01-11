Over 165 km of TAP’s Albanian route cleared – minister

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Around 167 kilometers of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route in Albania has been cleared, said Albanian Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Damian Gjiknuri on Twitter.

“To date, pipes have been laid on 135 kilometers of TAP’s Albanian route and 116 kilometers of the pipeline’s route in the country have been restored to original condition,” he added.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.