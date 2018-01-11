Azerbaijan's total currency reserves grew by over 13% - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Azerbaijan’s total currency reserves grew by over 13 percent, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover for 11 months of 2017 amounted to $21.8 billion, which is 12 percent more than in the same period of 2016.

“Exports of goods grew 19 percent and exceeded $14 billion,” the minister said. “One should especially note that exports of non-oil products increased by 24 percent. Overall trade surplus amounted to more than $6 billion, and as a result, the country’s total currency reserves grew by $4.5 billion or 13.3 percent since the beginning of 2017.”