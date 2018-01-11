Deaths from drug overdose in Turkey increases every year - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A total of 20,000 tons of heroin were confiscated in Turkey in 2017, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Turkish media reported Jan. 11.

This shows that Turkey is facing a great risk and must tighten the fight against drug addiction, he noted.

Soylu added that during 2016, 520 people died from drug overdose in Turkey, and in 2017, the death toll reached 1,020 people.

“The death toll from drug overdose is growing every year,” Soylu said.

On Jan. 9, 2018, a police drug bust resulted in confiscation of some 500 kilograms of drugs. Heroin accounted for 150 kilograms of the total confiscated drugs.