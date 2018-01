Number of mosques, churches, synagogues in Azerbaijan revealed

2018-01-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As a result of state re-registration, conducted after September 1, 2009, 793 religious structures were registered in Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations said.

According to the Committee, 765 of them are Islamic, 28 - non-Islamic religious structures.