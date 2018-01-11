Azerbaijan could become full member of GECF – secretary general

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan, Iraq and Kazakhstan have chances to get full membership of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), said the organization’s secretary general Yury Sentyurin.

Sentyurin noted that he plans to work with observer countries at GECF.

“I hope to convince them to raise their level of participation in the organization,” he told “Neftegazovaya Vertikal” magazine.

In recent years, the structure of suppliers and consumers has changed dramatically in the global natural gas market and one of the reasons is the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, which has allowed a significant number of new countries to enter the natural gas market as suppliers, according to Sentyurin.

“I believe that Africa, South-East and Central Asia are of greatest interest in terms of expanding the geography of GECF. Certainly, this will require careful study with each country and for the time being, we cannot talk about a specific list of candidates,” said GECF’s secretary general.