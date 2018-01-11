How unweighted index portrayed Iran’s equity market in 2017?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Although the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) saw a considerable surge in 2017, the market’s unweighted index suggests that the companies with the largest capitalization were behind the upward trend.

"Commodity-driven companies have a direct impact on the Tehran Stock Exchange, therefore the price hike in the commodities impacts the market in general," Alireza Kadivar, the CEO of T.M. Mellat Investment Company, told Trend.

While the global price of copper surpassed $7,200 per ton, about 35 percent up compared to six months ago, oil has reached its strongest level in three years with the Brent topping $68 a barrel for the first time since 2015.

In the meantime, the prices of aluminum, zinc and lead respectively hiked by 34 percent, 24 percent and 28 percent.