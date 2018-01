Russia’s Novosibirsk region keen to export grain to Azerbaijan

2018-01-11 10:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Agrarians of the Novosibirsk region of Russia plan to arrange grain supplies to Azerbaijan, TASS news agency reported citing the press service of the region’s government.

Grain is also planned to be supplied to Iran, China, Mongolia and Turkey.