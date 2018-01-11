Armenian provocation impede Karabakh peace diplomacy to move forward

2018-01-11 11:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Rashid Shirinov - Trend:

The roar of guns is the sound that strikes fear in the hearts of all people. Unfortunately, civilians living near the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia have to hear this terrible sound daily over the past almost 30 years.

Not a day goes by without Armenia’s ceasefire breaking and provocations with the use of large-caliber machine guns, mortars and other weapons on the frontline. Moreover, the Armenian troops constantly shell Azerbaijani settlements located in the frontline regions, thus threatening the lives of peaceful Azerbaijani citizens living there.

This needless tension in the conflict zone would be long finished if the authorities of Armenia, responsible for the outbreak of the Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan, preferred substantive diplomatic talks to guns. But this does not happen, and therefore the conflict is still ongoing.

Today the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are, unfortunately, still far from solving the existing contradictions, says Georgy Fyodorov, a well-known Russian expert.

But this is the main condition for the settlement of the problem existing between Baku and Yerevan, the expert believes.

Fyodorov, who is the President of the Aspect Center for Social and Political Studies, made the remarks in his interview with Azernews, while commenting on the outcomes of 2017 in terms of solving the prolonged Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.