North-South project to shape geopolitical alignment of participating states

2018-01-11 11:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Kamila Aliyeva - Trend:

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which is set to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia, could have potential economic and geopolitical significance in the future, Eugene Chausovsky, Senior Analyst at Stratfor, told Azernews.

“Once it is fully operationalized, the INSTC project can significantly reduce the transit times and costs of goods that are being traded between the relevant countries. It can also serve as a conduit to strengthen overall ties between the member-states, particularly Russia and Iran, while potentially reducing their economic ties and exposure to the West,” he said.



The importance of the project is yet to be determined and will immensely depend on the extent to which it is effective in terms of increasing trade turnover between the participating countries, Chausovsky noted.



Currently, it takes more than 40 days for goods to travel from India to Russia. However, after the launch of INSTC, transportation would be completed in less than 25 days, thereby cutting down timeframe by 30-40 percent.

“The trade turnover between the primary countries of the North-South corridor - Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and India - is relatively small compared to other trade corridor projects, such as China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) project,” he explained.

The expert considers that even smaller projects, such as the recently inaugurated Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, are ahead of the INSTC in terms of their operationalization.

“If it does succeed in increasing trade and economic linkages between the parties involved, it can have a significant impact in shaping the geopolitical alignment and trajectories of the participating states,” he added.

The International North-South Transport Corridor, a 7,200 kilometer-long freight route connecting India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia via ship, rail and road, is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. The main objective of the INSTC is to provide an alternative to the traditional routes carried out by sea through the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean and the Baltic Sea.