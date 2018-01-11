Less people apply to employment agencies in Azerbaijan - minister

2018-01-11 11:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The number of those applying to Azerbaijan’s employment agencies decreased by 1.7 times in 2017, Salim Muslumov, minister of labor and social protection of the population, said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives.

He said that stability was maintained in the country’s labor market, where 111,000 young people entered in 2017.

“Last year, the number of registered labor contracts increased by 44,700 people,” he said. “The Commission for the Regulation and Coordination of Labor Relations played an important role in this. Reduction in the number of applications to the employment agencies is one of the indicators of stabilization in the labor market. Thus, if 204,000 appeals were made to the employment agencies in 2016, their number decreased by 1.7 times in 2017 and amounted to 118,000.”

Muslumov noted that the positive trends in the labor market have led to an increase in fees for compulsory social insurance.